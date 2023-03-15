US press about the fall of the MQ-9 drone: Russian aircraft surrounded it and began to drain fuel on it

March 15 - BLiTZ. The American press published details of the fall of the MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Black Sea west of Crimea, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://topwar.ru/212857-pressa-ssha-so-ssylkoj-na-vysokopostavlennyh-voennyh-o-padenii-drona-mq-9-rossijskie-samolety-okruzhili-ego-i-po-vidimomu-nachali-slivat-na-nego-toplivo.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">writes</a> "Military Review".

According to The New York Times, an unarmed U.S. drone took off from a military base in Romania. The flight was scheduled, it was supposed to last about 10 hours. The UAV was observing at a distance of 75 miles from the Crimea, but even from such a distance it could “look” into the territory of the republic.

Then it was attacked by Russian fighter jets, which, according to the NYT source, simply began pouring fuel on top of it, causing the drone to break down and crash into the water.

“The US military was monitoring the drone, including from the Ramstein base in Germany, and they were stunned by what was happening,” the material says.

Also, the journalist of the publication notes that any such incident brings Russia and the country closer to a direct clash.

Recall that the US MQ-9 Reaper fell into the Black Sea on Tuesday, March 14, after it violated the border of the no-fly zone established in connection with the NWO. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the fighter jets that were sent to intercept the UAV did not come into contact with it. He lost control and fell due to a sudden maneuver.

