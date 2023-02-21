US professor Motyl calculated and named the date of the end of Russia

February 21, 2023, 14:33 – BLiTZ – News

American professor Alexander Motyl, who specializes in the USSR and the post-Soviet republics, told when Russia will end. About it informs Portal “Military Affairs”.

The expert said that the special operation in Ukraine is a real madness, and Russian President Vladimir Putin made “the greatest strategic mistake in the history of mankind.”

“It’s as if the United States invaded Mexico and, twelve months after the start of the aggression, managed to hold a piece of Mexican territory, while suffering catastrophic losses,” Motyl drew an analogy.

He added that now Russia will no longer be included in the list of world powers, since its army could not defeat the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a year. In addition, because of the actions of Moscow, the entire West united, which for a while forgot about the differences.

The professor said that Russia was about to collapse, as national republics would begin to leave its composition. In particular, he named the Chechen Republic, which can unite around itself those who are dissatisfied with the Kremlin’s policy.

“Unless some miracle suddenly happens, then we can confidently predict that Putin and Russia will go even further down the road to defeat,” he added.

In his opinion, Russia in its current form will no longer exist by February 24, 2024.

