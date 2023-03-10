March 10 - BLiTZ. The editors of the RIA Novosti online publishing house conducted a detailed investigation into the issue of Ukraine's involvement in the earlier cases of explosions at Nord Stream.

Photo: IA SM-News

The editorial article mentions that earlier the American news newspaper New York Times published an article about last year’s incident, in which there was a serious damage to the pipelines responsible for the transfer of Russian gas to Europe. The newspaper mentioned that there is every reason to suspect that a Ukrainian terrorist group is behind everything.

The mass media of other countries are in solidarity with these statements. But there are those who consider the accusations against Ukraine planned.