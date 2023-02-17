US Senator Mitch McConnell, former leader of the Republican majority in the upper house of Congress, said on February 17 that the issue of the possibility of an accelerated procedure for the admission of Ukraine to NATO goes beyond the current Ukrainian conflict.

During the Senator’s speech at a round table on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, he was asked a question about the possibility of accelerated admission of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Alliance.

“There are repercussions that go beyond the current conflict, big repercussions in Asia. Take a look at Asia. Our Minister of Defense [Ллойд Остин] recently visited the Philippines. Japan has redefined its post-war vision of its role in the world,” McConnell replied.

McConnell also advocated the transfer of F-16 fighters to Kyiv. He noted that he himself would have made such a decision.

The day before, it was reported that US senators called on the administration of President Joe Biden to begin training Ukrainian pilots in the use of modern fighters. At the same time, as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba noted the next day, not a single state has taken on the obligation to send fighter jets to Kyiv at the moment.

In addition, on February 7, US President Joe Biden said that he did not want to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine, because combat aircraft should be left in the United States of America.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

