US Senator McConnell hospitalized with concussion after falling in hotel

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized with a concussion after he tripped and fell in a hotel. This became known on Thursday, March 9.

“Leader McConnell tripped during Wednesday night’s dinner, was hospitalized and is being treated for a concussion,” McConnell’s communications director David Popp said.

He will stay in the hospital for a few more days. The wishes of his recovery were conveyed to him by his colleagues, as well as US President Joe Biden, the channel reported. NBC news.

McConnell was injured following an event for the Senate Leadership Fund at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington.

On February 17, Mitch McConnell stated that the US goal was to defeat the Russians. According to him, if the Ukrainians succeed on the battlefield, it will save a huge amount of money in the future.

On November 16, 2022, McConnell was re-elected as leader of the Republicans. He has consistently led a faction in the Senate since 2007. In the next two years, the 81-year-old politician will be the leader of the minority.