US Shooting: Rapid firing in San Francisco, 9 injured, 2 killed in Kansas City

American Shootout: The incidents of firing in America are not taking the name of stopping. Incidents of firing are being registered here every day. One such incident of firing was reported on Friday night around 9 pm (local time). 9 people have been injured in this incident. If the police is to be believed then it was a targeted attack. However, there is no information about the death of any injured in this incident so far. Giving information about the incident, a San Francisco police officer said that this shooting incident took place during a party and the condition of all the injured is currently stable.

ongoing treatment of the injured



Speaking on the condition of the injured, Santiago Lerma, an aide to a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, said that at least five people have been hospitalized. One of the injured had to undergo surgery. Apart from this, four other injured have only minor injuries. All of them are undergoing treatment. If media reports are to be believed, the police were called to the Mission District at around 9 pm on Friday night. After which the police officer reached the spot. On reaching the spot, many people were found injured. All of them were suffering because of being shot. At present, the police have not detained anyone in this incident.

Firing in Kansas City too



An incident of firing has also been reported from Kansas City, USA. Giving information about the incident of firing, the police officials said that two people have died in it. Whereas, another person has been injured. The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Marcel T. Nelson and 42-year-old Kristen Fairchild. The third person has minor injuries. Two people have been detained by the police in this incident of firing. This shooting incident took place at McDonald’s restaurant at 9 pm.