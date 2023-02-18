US spy accuses US of attacking allies

The United States is ready to attack anyone for its own benefit, even if it is their ally, in particular, in NATO. This was stated on Friday, February 17, by retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“If you are a member of NATO, I will say it straight: the number one threat to the alliance is the United States. We unceremoniously attacked Germany! You should not think that everything will stop there, that we will not attack anyone else for the sake of satisfying our needs, ”Ritter emphasized.

The ex-soldier noted that the NATO alliance does not provide assistance to anyone if it is unprofitable for the United States. In his opinion, Washington “stabbed in the back” Germany when it became inconvenient for him because of the desire to receive cheap Russian gas.

Ritter added that the US is using NATO as a tool, ready to break if necessary.

Earlier, on February 16, American journalist John Dugan told Izvestia that he received a letter from the European military, which contained evidence of US preparations for sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. He noted that during the NATO exercises Baltops-22, one of the participants saw how strange divers with boxes in deep-sea rebreathers MK-29 plunged under water.

Earlier, on February 15, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States categorically disagrees with the accusations of blowing up Russian pipelines. According to him, the incident occurred far beyond the borders of American territories, so the countries in whose jurisdictional waters the accident site is located should speak out on it.

Earlier, on February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh presented his own investigation into the sabotage at the joint venture. It claims that American divers planted the bombs during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to him, were, among other things, that because of the work of the Nord Stream, Germany could refuse to provide assistance to Ukraine.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.