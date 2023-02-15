US State Department announces Blinken tour of Europe

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Germany, Turkey and Greece in the coming days. This is stated in statement US Foreign Office, published on Wednesday, February 15.

It is noted that on February 16, Blinken will participate in the Munich Security Conference. It is planned to discuss Western support for Ukraine and Washington’s commitment to maintaining transatlantic security.

The next visit of the US Secretary of State should be Turkey.

“Secretary Blinken will visit Incirlik Air Base in Turkey on Feb. 19 to see firsthand US efforts to assist Turkish authorities in responding to the devastation caused by the Feb. 6 earthquakes,” the agency said.

Then Blinken is expected to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and a number of Turkish officials in Ankara.

In Greece, the US Secretary of State will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, and local opposition leader Alexis Tsipras. There are plans to discuss US-Greek cooperation and the defense of democracy.

On February 3, Anthony Blinken postponed his visit to China indefinitely after an incident with an unidentified Chinese balloon in the sky over US territory. There are currently no approximate dates for the US Secretary of State’s trip to China. In response, the Chinese authorities said that they do not accept unfounded speculation and hype due to the situation with an unidentified vehicle.

