US State Department approves sale of 129 light armored vehicles to Romania

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of 129 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) light armored vehicles to Romania. The next step in the deal must be approved by Congress. About this on Tuesday, March 14, reported Defense Cooperation Agency (DCSA) of the US Department of Defense.

Consent was given for the sale of 95 JLTV vehicles, and the delivery of another 34 units of this armored vehicle was approved for the future as potentially possible. The Pentagon said that the sale of armored vehicles to Romania will not affect the country’s defense capability.

The statement said the proposed sale would support US foreign policy goals by enhancing the security of a NATO ally.

Earlier, on February 17, it became known that the United States would supply the Netherlands with 20 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and related equipment worth about $670 million.

On January 11, Reuters reported about 1,250 pieces of military equipment, including M-1 Abrams tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, had been transferred from the port of Vlissingen for further shipment to Poland and Lithuania.

Prior to that, on January 6, the US State Department approved the supply of AIM-9X Block II tactical missiles and AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) guided bombs to Finland, as well as related equipment for a total of $323.3 million.