February 21, 2023, 01:55 – BLiTZ – News

According to a new investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh, the United States may be involved in undermining the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

However, despite the scandalous situation, the West is strenuously pretending that nothing serious has happened. The reaction of European countries suggests that the United States is really involved in the incident, but is now trying to hush up the scandal. Tsargrad writes about this.

Political observer Andrey Perla notes that attitudes towards freedom of speech in the United States have changed in recent years, and the absence of international institutions that could punish rule breakers makes the situation even more dangerous.

The Nord Stream incident could become a formal pretext for declaring war, so Moscow could launch a symmetrical strike against a strategically important US facility on neutral territory.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.