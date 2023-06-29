US Supreme Court bans admission of students on the basis of race in colleges

of the country Supreme Court has ruled that US colleges must change policies that consider a student’s race and ethnicity when deciding who will be admitted. This means that higher education institutions have to find new ways to get a diverse student body.

Admission will not be done on the basis of race

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, America’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. “The policies lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives that warrant the use of race, inevitably employ race in a negative manner, include racial stereotypes and lack meaningful end points,” the bench said. There is a shortage.” He further said, “We have never allowed admission programs to work. Like this, and we won’t do that today.”

The decision represents the latest major decisions driven by the conservative majority of the US Supreme Court

The decision represents the latest major ruling driven by the conservative majority of the US Supreme Court, which in June 2022 overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Many institutions support affirmative action to address racial inequality

Many institutions have long supported affirmative action on campuses to address racial inequality and increase exclusion. This also expands the talent pool in the universities. According to Harvard, approximately 40% of American colleges and universities consider race during the admissions process. Harvard and UNC state that they use race only as a factor during individual evaluations for admission.

