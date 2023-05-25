US Surgeon General’s warning: Children’s activism on social media is dangerous for health

Washington: These days the activities of children on social media are increasing rapidly. These days a large number of children and teenagers have increased their activity on Facebook and Instagram. This is a beautiful way to face the new world at this threshold of age, but it also has a sad aspect. In fact, it is having a serious impact on children’s health, especially mental health. On Tuesday, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has warned about the possible risks of social media on children. He has also given many important suggestions in his 19-page advisory. In this, he has urged US policy-makers and technology companies to strengthen standards for children and adolescents in this regard.

insomniac children

US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has urged tech companies to come up with micro-safety measures for babies who are going through a critical phase of brain development. He believes that in this era of social media, we are also going through a national youth mental health crisis. He has asked to focus on it immediately. In the advisory, quoting a survey, it has been told that how much social media can affect the daily life of children and adolescents, from their eating behavior and sleep. Apart from isolating the children from the society, it also creates self-obsession and self-consciousness. This is worrying for any healthy society. This advisory has come at a time when efforts are being made across the world to make social media safe for children and adolescents. For example, the United Kingdom has taken the initiative to enact legislation such as the Online Safety Bill.

95% of 13-17 year olds use social media

Dr. Vivek Murthy has also warned that the age of 13 is too young to join social media. He said that this age can pose a threat to the youth’s self-esteem and their relationships. He said that on the basis of the data that I have seen, I can personally say that 13 years of age is not right to join social media. He said that increasing the activism of teenagers of this age group on social media can prove to be dangerous. Due to this, they may deviate from their goal and become a victim of mental depression.

13 years old is too young to join social media

Dr. Vivek Murthy has also warned that the age of 13 is too young to get involved with social media. He said that this age can pose a risk to the youth’s self-worth and their relationships. That said, based on the data I’ve seen, I personally believe that 13 is not a very appropriate age to be involved with. The often distorted environment of social media can lead this age group astray. Can cause mental depression.

insist on immediate action

The advisory states that the US needs to take immediate action to create a safe and healthy digital environment, to minimize the impact on the mental health of children and adolescents, and to protect them. Dr. Murthy’s recommendations are not binding, they can spur public debate and provide evidence to lawmakers and regulators to help them address an issue.

This danger arising from social media

Social media platforms are posing a risk to many children. These include online intimidation, bullying and harassment, misinformation, exposure to inappropriate content and invasion of privacy.

IPL 2023: Is Ravindra Jadeja going to join RCB? CSK star’s tweet created panic on social media

Importance of Surgeon General in America

In America, the Surgeon General is the country’s doctor. They are tasked with giving Americans the best scientific information about their health. However, now it will be a matter to be seen what steps America takes in this regard.

what is the solution

Family members should talk a lot with each other, children must also be included in this dialogue.

All family members should limit the use of social media during meals or during other family activities.

To avoid social media addiction, there is a need to make a family media plan, which has a kind of self-control.

Tech companies should make default settings to protect children and teenagers from social media addiction.

The government should prepare age-appropriate security standards for technology platforms.

claim in the report

It has been said in the report that about 95 percent of the teenagers have used social media platforms at least once.

More than a third reported frequent use of social media.

The incidence of anxiety-depression has increased among children who use social media more.

United States of America’s Montana and Utah took this step

The biggest thing is that even before the advisory of the Surgeon General of America, Montana, located in the western region of the United States, has taken steps in this direction. The governor here has recently approved a bill banning Tiktok in the state. Its purpose is to protect children and teenagers from unnecessary addiction to this app. At the same time, this step has also been taken to save teenagers from the habit of social media in Utah, another state of the United States. Here users under 18 years of age can open or use their account on social media only with the permission of their parents.