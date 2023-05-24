US Surgeon General’s warning: friendship with social media, heavy on children’s health

Bureau, New Delhi : These days the activities of children on social media are increasing rapidly. These days a large number of children and teenagers have increased their activity on Facebook and Instagram. This is a beautiful way to face the new world at this threshold of age, but it also has a sad aspect. In fact, it is having a serious impact on children’s health, especially mental health. On Tuesday, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory regarding the possible risks of social media on children. In this, he has urged US policy-makers and technology companies to strengthen standards for children and adolescents in this regard.

insomniac children

US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has urged tech companies to come up with micro-safety measures for babies who are going through a critical phase of brain development. He believes that in this era of social media, we are also going through a national youth mental health crisis. He has asked to focus on it immediately. In the advisory, quoting a survey, it has been told that how much social media can affect the daily life of children and adolescents, from their eating behavior and sleep. Apart from isolating the children from the society, it also creates self-obsession and self-consciousness. This is worrying for any healthy society. This advisory has come at a time when efforts are being made across the world to make social media safe for children and teenagers. For example, the United Kingdom has enacted legislation such as the Online Safety Bill.

95 percent of youth aged 13-17 use social media

Reports say that the most sensitive period of brain development occurs between the ages of 10 and 19. Significantly, up to 95 percent of 13- to 17-year-olds and almost 40 percent of eight- to 12-year-olds use social media. Continuous use of such platforms can affect brain development. May affect areas associated with emotional learning, impulse control, and social behavior.

13 years too young to join social media

Dr. Vivek Murthy has also warned that the age of 13 is too young to get involved with social media. He said that this age can pose a risk to the youth’s self-worth and their relationships. That said, based on the data I’ve seen, I personally believe that 13 is not a very appropriate age to be involved with. The often distorted environment of social media can lead this age group astray. Can cause mental depression.

insist on immediate action

The report says the US needs to take urgent action to create a safe and healthy digital environment to protect and reduce the harm to the mental health of children and adolescents. Dr Murthy’s recommendations are not binding, they can spur public debate and provide evidence to lawmakers and regulators to help them address an issue.

This danger arising from social media

Social media platforms present certain risks for children. These include online bullying and harassment, exposure to misinformation and inappropriate content, privacy violations and excessive use.

Importance of Surgeon General in America

In America, the Surgeon General is the country’s doctor. They are tasked with giving Americans the best scientific information about their health. However, now it will be a matter to be seen what steps America takes in this regard.