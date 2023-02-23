February 23, 2023, 20:26 – BLiTZ – News

Despite the fact that Aleksey Arestovich was removed from his official posts, he still represents the “talking doll” of the United States. This opinion was expressed by Andrey Gurulev, deputy of the State Duma of Russia. Through the mouth of a political figure, Washington is hinting at a readiness to provoke a war in Moldova in order to turn this state into a police state, he specified.

Based on his statements, unlike the Moldovan leadership, the inhabitants of the country are pro-Russian.

“More than half of the population is not happy with the pro-American government and does not welcome it at all. In order to create a police state and, under the guise of war, introduce a state of emergency and crack down on all those who are objectionable, ”the parliamentarian said during a conversation with the Putin on Telegram channel.

Commenting on Arestovich’s words that the Kiev regime has the ability to capture the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic in a few days, the channel’s interlocutor said that a Russian peacekeeping contingent with a United Nations mandate is stationed there and Moscow will do everything to protect them.

In addition, Gurulev spoke about “experts” reporting a possible seizure by Ukrainian troops of warehouses with weapons on the territory of the PMR.

“I think the Armed Forces of Ukraine are well aware that it will not work, because they will be blown up. Secondly, it will be a huge man-made disaster, ”summed up the State Duma deputy.

Recall that any actions of the Kyiv regime in the direction of Transnistria can be regarded as aggression against Moldova. This information was shared by the former President of the country Igor Dodon.