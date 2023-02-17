February 17, 2023, 10:56 – BLiTZ – News

The opinion that Washington planned to undermine Nord Stream in order to sell American LNG to the eurozone countries is erroneous. This was stated by political scientist Sergei Markov, transmits “Evening Moscow”.

He disagreed with the conclusion of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh that the United States decided to sabotage gas pipelines, fearing Germany’s withdrawal from sanctions against Moscow.

Markov noted that gas companies in America are mostly owned by Republicans, and therefore Democrat Biden definitely had no reason to help his opponents. The political scientist is sure that the US leadership simply decided to switch to radical methods of pressure on the Russian Federation, arranging terrorist attacks. He also did not rule out that Washington was hoping for the loyalty of the FRG, which really did not want to spoil relations with Russia, and therefore could refuse restrictions.

The expert emphasized that the main goal of Washington is to maintain its influence in Europe. The United States will make every effort to continue to manipulate it. The sabotage at the Nord Streams became just such a manipulation, the political scientist concluded.

As previously reported, the Russian Federation will not announce further steps on Nord Stream. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov.

