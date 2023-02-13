US urges Americans to leave Russia urgently – DOS

February 13, 2023, 06:40 – BLiTZ – News US citizens should refrain from traveling to Russia at this time. The reason for this is the “unpredictable consequences” of the conflict that is unfolding on the territory of Ukraine. The corresponding message was published on the website of the US Embassy in Moscow. Diplomats also appealed to all Americans already in Russia with a call to urgently leave the country.

American diplomats have made the assertion that the Russian authorities may deny those US citizens who are already in the country, the recognition of dual citizenship. In addition, representatives of the embassy stated the risk of depriving Americans of access to consular assistance. According to them, Moscow can subject US citizens to mobilization and prevent them from traveling abroad.

“If you want to leave Russia, you should take action on your own as soon as possible. The US Embassy has severe limitations in its ability to help US citizens leave the country, and transportation options could suddenly become even more limited.

In addition, the diplomats advised the Americans to refuse to participate in any protests and not to shoot the security forces at such actions.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov accused the United States of diverting world attention from the investigation of incidents on the Nord Stream pipelines by spreading statements about the defeat of various flying objects in the country’s sky.

