US used conflict in Ukraine to prepare for war with China – DOS

By News Desk
US used conflict in Ukraine to prepare for war with China - DOS

February 17, 2023, 02:28 – BLiTZ – News Associated Press columnist Tara Kopp said that Washington is using the experience gained in Ukraine to prepare for a war with China.

Kopp pointed to the fact that Beijing remains “the biggest problem for the US.” She also noted that the Ukrainian conflict has taught the US administration some lessons that could be applied by “supporting” Taiwan.

The future American military company, Kopp suggested, would include a much larger air and naval force. This will take some of the load off ground systems and use less ammunition.

The observer added that Taiwan needs to be “fully armed in advance.”

Continuing the theme of the Taiwan issue, Kopp stressed that the use of space is an important aspect. According to her, the Ukrainian conflict has shown that it is useful for “intelligence, communications and propaganda.”

It should be noted that tensions in Sino-US relations escalated after US politician Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. Beijing, in turn, protested the visit and launched large-scale military exercises.

As the BLiTZ previously reported, Republican Kevin McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi’s successor as speaker of the US House of Representatives, said he would not consider the views of the Chinese authorities in the context of travel planning to Taiwan.

