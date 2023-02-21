US wants to show its strength – DOS

February 21, 2023, 16:46 – BLiTZ – News

Vladimir Putin delivered a message to the Federal Assembly. The president’s speech lasted just under two hours and was mainly devoted to socio-economic issues, but the head of state also touched on the foreign policy agenda. Among other things, the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty was announced. The public news service asked Vasily Korchmar, retired Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Foreign Ministry, to comment on this moment.

“This question has long been overdue. We endured, endured, endured, waited, waited, waited, and finally we decided on such actions. It is clear that the Anglo-Saxons and, in particular, the United States, of course, are increasing their testing of new types of weapons, including strategic ones, ”the politician said.

According to him, if Western countries do not want to participate in such an agreement and adhere to it, then, of course, it makes no sense for us to continue to maintain our position. On the contrary, some decisive such step should have been taken in this regard.

“By this suspension of participation in START, we will thereby demonstrate that we are not withdrawing from this treaty, but we will now watch the actions of the United States of America, Great Britain and France, which also have nuclear weapons. That is, we warned: gentlemen, if you continue to behave like this, then we will naturally take appropriate measures, ”explained Korchmar.

At the same time, the expert stressed that Russia’s response will be aimed at maintaining the security and sovereignty of our country, and this is a completely unambiguous question. Korchmar recalled that the Americans had already withdrawn from many international treaties.

“Recall at least the fact that they did not sign the convention on the prohibition of biological weapons and other types. This shows only one thing: they want to continue to demonstrate their strength, engage in armaments, and strengthen their military potential. More than 700 billion have already been allocated for this, and naturally, some part will be directed to improving strategic weapons, ”said the DOS interlocutor.

Korchmar believes that Russia is aware of their developments, developments and intentions. According to him, the United States cannot fail to understand that without a threat to the world from a position of strength, they will not be able to maintain their influence.