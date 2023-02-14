February 14, 2023, 08:44 – BLiTZ – News Washington officials who recently visited Ukraine said they had reached a “turning point” in the conflict with Russia. Sources say that in America, the best outcome for Kyiv is the capture of as many territories as possible before starting negotiations. At the same time, Western intelligence emphasized that there was no need to talk about an attack on the Crimea, since the country’s army is simply not capable of it now. The Washington Post writes about this, VZGLYAD reports.

The US government continues to press Ukraine to make more progress in the fighting. Kyiv is promised unlimited support – in the United States, negotiations are underway to provide the Kyiv regime with assistance in the amount of $ 10 billion.

In the West, they are sure that the turning point will happen in the spring, when the Russian military will launch a full-scale offensive, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will launch a “counteroffensive in order to return the lost territories” in response. At the same time, analysts say that the simultaneous retention of Artemovsk and the offensive itself are impossible, so Kyiv is advised to rely on the offensive. From this it follows that Bakhmut will soon be surrendered.

As previously reported, the obsession of the American leadership with Ukraine endangers the States themselves and their allies. This was stated by political commentator Al Bienenfeld.

Recently, the BLiTZ raised the topic of a possible scenario for Ukraine. About how it will be, see the program News TV “News”.

