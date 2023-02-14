The United States has warned Ukraine of a “turning point” in its confrontation with Russia. The newspaper wrote about it on February 13 The Washington Post with reference to sources.

According to the publication, such a warning was made during the visit of US officials to Kyiv.

“U.S. officials told Ukrainian leaders they are facing a critical moment to change the trajectory of hostilities,” the story reads.

Thus, it is noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden considers the best scenario for Ukraine to seize as much territory as possible before negotiations begin. In this regard, the United States urges Ukraine to give priority to the spring counteroffensive. At the same time, the Ukrainian army will not yet be able to organize an attack on Crimea, according to American intelligence.

At the same time, according to the sources of the newspaper, Kyiv will not be able to simultaneously hold Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) and try to carry out a counteroffensive. However, according to one of the American officials, the loss of Artemovsk will not lead to “a significant strategic shift on the battlefield.”

At the same time, The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is confident of the inevitability of difficulties in the issue of congressional approval of assistance to Ukraine. In this regard, the United States insists on the conduct of more active military operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The publication also indicates that the supply of assistance provided may be exhausted by Kiev in the summer.

On February 14, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that US pressure on the leadership of Ukraine and the suggestion that military assistance would soon end proves the US intention to exterminate the Ukrainian people. The diplomat stressed that American hegemonic ambitions lead to colossal casualties, and by their actions, American neo-liberals are destroying Ukraine.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

