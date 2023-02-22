February 22, 2023, 23:06 – BLiTZ – News

Vladimir Prokhvatilov, a senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences, said that the US could lose about 90% of its nuclear capabilities due to the expiration of most nuclear warheads, as well as the inability to produce new warheads.

The US has 3,800 nuclear warheads that are 30 to 40 years old, with a maximum lifespan of 45 years from the date of manufacture, the analyst said. This is practically their entire nuclear arsenal, which is not ready for combat.

Prokhvatilov believes that the United States is not ready for a new nuclear arms race and may lose its nuclear arsenal in the next five years. According to the expert, Washington wanted to restrain the development of the Russian nuclear industry, but their plans failed.

Moreover, the factories that produced nuclear weapons for the US are obsolete or closed. The resumption of nuclear warhead production mandated by former US President Donald Trump in 2019 has run into problems.

Undersecretary of Energy Jill Hruby, who is responsible for nuclear safety, said the 2030 production plan is unattainable because many manufacturing facilities have become obsolete or have disappeared over the past 30 years.

The West is putting serious pressure on Russia because of the special operation in Ukraine, including in matters of nuclear weapons.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.