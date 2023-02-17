February 17, 2023, 22:10 – BLiTZ – News

Military specialist Aleksey Leonkov suggested that the United States could involve Poland or the Baltic states in participating in hostilities on Ukrainian territory. This information should from the publication of the publication “Military Affairs”.

He specified that while on a working visit to Poland, American leader Joseph Biden could make a statement regarding the decision to make Warsaw a key ally of Washington and thus involve the Polish army in a direct confrontation in Ukraine. Due to the fact that the Kiev regime is not coping with the task assigned to it to defeat the Russian troops, the White House is in search of fresh forces.

“The tasks set by the United States for the armed forces have not been resolved. Therefore, it is possible that representatives of the Polish army or, for example, the Baltic countries will go into action, ”the specialist said.

Most likely, the military from Poland or fighters from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will fulfill this role.

“We are preparing for any development of scenarios, up to the most aggressive ones from Poland and those who are pushing it to the Russian-Belarusian bayonets,” the analyst summed up.

