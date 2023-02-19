US will try to start a war in Turkey or the Middle East – DOS

February 19, 2023, 08:11 – BLiTZ – News

America will try to unleash a new war in order to restore its military-industrial complex. This statement was made by a military analyst, senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences Vladimir Prokhvatilov. Information is transmitted by URA.RU.

He is convinced that Washington will attempt to expand the number of hot spots. The military expert explained that this is necessary in order to conclude long-term contracts. Thanks to them, you can get higher profits – just now the American military industry is in a crisis.

“But, in fact, the US military-industrial complex does not care where to make money – in Ukraine or elsewhere. They have already brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. And they will now try to add fuel to the fire of the conflict somewhere else, ”said the senior researcher.

In conclusion, Prokhvatilov admitted that the next “victims” of the United States could be regions south of Ukraine, such as Turkey or the Middle East. According to him, Russian intelligence has long been talking about an imminent war in the Middle East. At the same time, the expert noted that America would obviously be afraid to resist China, but nevertheless, superprofits are needed, so simpler goals will be chosen.

