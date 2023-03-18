USA Hamas: Palestinians see Russia as the main defender of their right to independence

March 18 - BLiTZ. Palestine sees in the Russian Federation one of the key defenders of their movement towards sovereignty and self-determination. Details with reference to the head of the international relations department of HAM Musa Abu Markukh, who visited Moscow and met with the deputy head of the Russian diplomatic department Mikhail Bogdanov, RIA Novosti reports.

“Russia is one of the most important supporters of the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people to their future, self-determination and independence,” he said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov discussed the Palestinian issue with members of the Politburo of the Hamas movement March 17, 2023 at 12:27

The speaker added that the trip to Moscow was different from all the previous ones, as serious changes had taken place in the world.