Use WhatsApp carefully, are you also making this mistake?

whatsapp update : Meta has released a new report saying that the company has banned more than 74 lakh WhatsApp accounts from the platform in the month of April. This ban has been imposed under the IT Act 2021. This has come to the fore as part of their monthly report published as per IT Rules 2021. If you are also promoting any wrong thing on the app or indulging in such activity, then your account may also get banned. It is better that you use this platform properly and follow the rules of the company.

Mobile messaging platform WhatsApp has resolved about five percent of the complaints it received in April. This information was given in the company’s monthly report in India.

According to the report, WhatsApp blocked 74,52,500 Indian accounts in April, out of which 24,69,700 accounts were blocked before users reported them.

The company had received 4,377 complaints from users in April. However, it took action only on 234 complaints i.e. about five percent. As per the report, WhatsApp received 4,100 appeals to ban accounts, out of which it processed 223 accounts. (with language input)

