Used Mercedes-Benz vehicles in demand, sales will increase this year

Mercedes-Benz Old Car : There is a different level of craze of people regarding the luxury car of Mercedes Benz. People who are not able to afford a new car, they do not hesitate to buy an old car as well. There is also a good demand for used Mercedes Benz vehicles in the market. The company expects that 20 percent of its total sales this year will come from pre-owned cars.

German car company Mercedes Benz is expecting 20 percent of its total sales in the current year to be from used cars. However, mobilizing older vehicles still remains a challenge. A senior official of the company gave this information. The company’s arm Mercedes Benz India sold around 3,000 pre-owned cars last year and huge demand is being seen for such vehicles.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mercedes Benz India said, 18 to 20 percent of the total car sales will still come from used cars. So, if we sold 16,000 new cars last year, 3,000 cars would be second hand. Iyer was replying to a question related to the sale of used cars of the company. The company sells its used cars under the name ‘Mercedes Benz Certified’. (Input courtesy from PTI)