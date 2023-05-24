Uttar Pradesh ready to host Khelo India University Games, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate on Thursday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is ready to host the Khelo India University Games. The Khelo India University Games 2022 (KIUG) will be duly inaugurated at BBD University in Lucknow on Thursday. PM Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Khelo India Games virtually. CM Yogi will meet the players in Lucknow.

Will be organized for 10 days

Khelo India Games will last for 10 days. In this event, more than 4000 athletes will participate in 21 sports. These players will represent more than 200 universities. It will conclude on June 3 at BHU Varanasi. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik will also be present on this occasion. Famous singer Kailash Kher will perform in the inauguration program.

Khelo India Games: Lucknow ready to host Khelo India University Games 2023, capital dressed like a bride

Most games in Lucknow

Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 will be organized in four cities of Uttar Pradesh namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Apart from the capital Lucknow, shooting competitions will also be organized in New Delhi. According to the programme, Lucknow will host 12 sports Archery, Judo, Mallakhamb, Volleyball, Fencing, Badminton, Table Tennis, Rugby, Athletics, Hockey, Football at 8 venues.

5 games in noida

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) will host 05 sports Basketball, Kabaddi, Boxing, Swimming and Weightlifting in 03 venues. Varanasi will host 02 sports Wrestling and Yogasana in IIT BHU. While Gorakhpur and Delhi will organize rowing and shooting events respectively. Rowing has been included in these games for the first time.

9 thousand kms. The torch returned after traveling

The torch of the Games was sent from Lucknow on May 5, covering 8948 kms through 75 districts of the state. Reached back to Lucknow on Wednesday after traveling. This torch will reach BBD University on Thursday. Four torches were sent from Lucknow. Along with which the mascot of these games was also Jeetu. The four torches covered different parts of Uttar Pradesh. During this, more than five and a half lakh people registered their presence. People cheered the participating players of various universities participating in the Khelo India University Games-2022.

kabaddi matches started from 23 may

The Khelo India University Games started on 23 May with Kabaddi. Basketball started on 4th May at Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium. Whereas in Lucknow competitions of Malkhamb, volleyball, table tennis, rugby, football (boys and girls) and tennis started.

Opening ceremony will be grand: Navneet Sehgal

Additional Chief Secretary Sports and Youth Welfare Dr. Navneet Sehgal told that the opening ceremony of these games will be so grand that the eyes of the whole world will be focused on Awadh. The enthusiasm that was shown in the recent IPL matches held in Lucknow, the same enthusiasm will be seen regarding the Khelo India University Games. The sports infrastructure of UP will be further strengthened by organizing these games. With the organization of Khelo India University Games, along with young students, teachers will also join sports and a new ecosystem of sports will be created in the university.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7GiUAzzRic)