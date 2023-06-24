Uttarakhand: Accused of cheating crores in custody, cases registered in dozens of states

Dehradun, 24 June (Hindustan). Uttarakhand STF has arrested the accused who cheated in the name of LIC policy across the country. The accused has done this kind of fraud in Delhi and NCR. His criminal record is old. Many revelations are expected in the interrogation of the accused thug.

Cybercrime had handed over its investigation to Inspector Tribhuvan Rautela. They reached out to the accused through the numbers from which calls were made and arrested one from Delhi and recovered six mobiles, more than half a dozen SIM cards, registers and details of accounts from him.

This 40-year-old accused Ajit Kumar has been taken into custody from Dallupura village East Delhi. The accused also has a criminal history. Ajit Kumar was earlier also arrested by the Ambala Cantt Police in a swindle of 5 crores. Cases are also registered against the accused in Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat etc. areas of Hyderabad. He went to jail in 2021 as well.

Used to cheat by telling IRDA and IGMS personnel

Complainant Anasuya Prasad Thapliyal Kaulagarh Road Dehradun told STF that he wanted to cancel the LIC policy, then the accused swindler demanded processing charges for the same and pretended to be an employee of IRDA and IGMS and extorted 43,23,351 from him in the name of getting the funds back. Fraud of Rs.

In this regard, SSP STF Ayush Aggarwal said on Saturday that during the interrogation of the accused, along with the disclosure of more big cases, information about the head of the team would also be available.