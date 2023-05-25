Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 LIVE Update: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result will be released today, see every update

Will be able to check Uttarakhand Board 10th-12th result like this?

First of all go to the official website. Then click on the result link. Submit the personal details by entering the details. Uttarakhand Board 10th-12th result will be displayed. Download a copy of the result and keep it with you.

when was the board exam

This year the high school board examinations of Uttarakhand were conducted from March 17 to April 6. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. And the intermediate exams were held between March 16 and April 6. A total of 1253 centers were set up across the state for board examinations. According to the information, a total of 2 lakh 57 thousand candidates appeared in the board examination this year. Concrete arrangements were made at the exam center to make the board exams copy-free.