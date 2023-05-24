Uttarakhand Board Result 2023: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result will be released tomorrow, will be able to check like this

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023, UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Uttarakhand Vidyalaya Shiksha Parishad will release 10th and 12th results on 25 May. Students who have given Uttarakhand Board Exam 2023 can check and download their result (UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023) on UBSE official website uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Will be able to check Uttarakhand Board 10th-12th result like this?

First of all go to the official website.

After that click on the result link.

Submit by entering personal details details.

Uttarakhand Board 10th-12th result will be revealed.

Download a copy of the result and keep it with you.

How to UBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 through SMS

Candidates can type an SMS in their mobile phone to check their result through SMS. In that SMS they have to type ‘UK10 (Space) Roll Number’ or ‘UK12 (Space) Roll Number’. Send this typed SMS to candidate 5676750. Within few minutes of sending the SMS, your result will be displayed on your screen.

Will be announced at 11 am

Uttarakhand Vidyalaya Shiksha Parishad will release the results of 10th and 12th on May 25. The result will be announced at 11 am. In Uttarakhand this year, the high school and intermediate examinations started from March 16 and ended on April 6.

259439 candidates had given the exam

The high school and intermediate exams started on March 16 and ended on April 6. 2,59,439 candidates took the exam in 1253 centers of the state. 132115 candidates were registered in high school and 127324 in intermediate. Pauri had the maximum number of 136 centers and Champawat district had the least number of 39 centres.