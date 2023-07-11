Uttarakhand: Due to the deluge, the fierce form of Ganga was seen in Tirthanagri, emergency of AIIMS and water entered in government hospital, patients are facing problems

Rishikesh, July 11 (Hindustan). Incessant rains in the mountains for the last 3 days have caused huge devastation in the pilgrimage city of Rishikesh. Due to this, where the Chandrabhaga river has come in full spate, the Ganges river is also flowing at the danger mark due to the clouds tearing their chest. Patients are facing problems due to the emergency of AIIMS and water entering the government hospital due to the fierceness of Ganga in Tirthanagri.

Along with this, the danger of flood has arisen in the coastal areas due to the spate in the river Saung and Suswa, the tributaries of Ganga. In view of this, the local administration has warned all the people living on the banks of the river to move to a safer place.

For the last three days, where the entire mountains are facing water devastation, rains have wreaked havoc in Rishikesh as well, due to which life has become completely chaotic. Due to this, difficulties are also increasing for the devotees of Chardham Yatra and the devotees of Lord Shiva who have come for the Kanwar fair. Due to continuous rains for the last 36 hours, there has been a huge spate in all the rivers and streams in Rishikesh and the surrounding area.

On the other hand, the threat of flood in the coastal areas is looming large due to heavy inflow in Saung river flowing in Chiddarwala and Gauharimafi area of ​​Shyampur Nyay Panchayat. Due to heavy rains, there was water-logging in many places. Torrential rains had started in the pilgrimage city of Rishikesh and surrounding areas since morning on Tuesday. Due to heavy rains, there has been water-logging at many places in Rishikesh and surrounding areas. Due to heavy rains towards the Doon valley, water has come in almost all the rivers and rainwater drains coming out of here and joining the Ganges. The Chandrabhaga river flowing on the border of Dehradun and Tehri district has also seen a spate. Here the administration has alerted in Chandrabhaga, Mayakund and Chandreshwar Nagar townships situated on the banks of river Chandrabhaga. Citizens have been asked to move to safer places.

Saurabh Aswal, Deputy District Magistrate of Rishikesh, Tehsildar Chaman Singh said that the rural areas have also been greatly affected due to the rains, but there has been no loss of life and property, even then the entire area is being closely monitored. He told that the Shyampur area There has also been a lot of boom in the Bengal drains. Due to the torrential rains in Dehradun and hilly areas late last night, the Saung and Motichur dry rivers are on a tremendous storm. In many places, the temporary flood protection works recently done by the Irrigation Department were washed away in the spate of the river. Due to torrential rains in the mountainous region for the last two days, the Ganga has assumed a fierce form in Rishikesh.

Heavy rains lashed the Garhwal division in the last two days, due to which the water level of the tributaries of the Ganga had increased. Its effect was seen in the form of flood in the plains including Rishikesh. The danger mark in Ganga in Rishikesh is 340.50 meters. Here Ganga has started coming equal to the danger mark. Due to heavy rains, the water has increased at other ghats including Parmarth Ghat located at Swargashram. Torrential rain since two days threw life out of gear in Rishikesh. Due to the rain, there was water-logging in the city. From the internal roads to the main roads looked like a pond.

The highway from Old Chungi to Koelghati remained submerged due to rain. The current near Akhand Ashram was so strong that several two-wheelers fell. Many vehicles got stuck in the water and stopped. Roads like Haridwar Highway, Dehradun Road, Railway Road, Ghat Road, Doon Tiraha, Tilak Road, Old Chungi etc. were submerged. The filth that came flowing along with the water in the drains also came on the road. Roads also turned into ponds in Muni Ki Reti, Chaudhabigha, Dhalwala, Raiwala, Shyampur, IDPL, Laxmanjhula, Swargashram and Tapovan areas. Many shops in the main market were flooded due to choked drains. Shop owners packed their belongings and tried to drain the water. Due to the rain from afternoon to night, there was a lot of trouble in movement.

Schools remained closed after the red alert of rain, silence in the markets

In view of the warning of torrential rains in Uttarakhand, all the schools in the city remained closed on Tuesday on the orders of the district magistrate. Due to the havoc of the rain, there was silence throughout the day in most of the markets of the city. Most of the shopkeepers thought it appropriate to stay at home instead of facing the rain. Despite the rain, some shopkeepers reached their establishments with a faint heart only to know that the rain had not wreaked havoc on their shop. Water has entered knee-deep in Rishikesh’s AIIMS emergency and co-operative bank located on Wheat Marg and more than 1 dozen shops, due to which the shopkeepers have suffered a lot. The patients admitted in the emergency of AIIMS are also facing a lot of problems. Water has also entered the government hospital in Rishikesh where patients are facing a lot of problems in commuting.