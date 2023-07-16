Uttarakhand: Glacier broken in Indian border area, river’s water level rises, threat to bridge

Gopeshwar, 16 July (Hindustan). In the Malari Sumna area in the Niti Valley of the Indian border area in Uttarakhand, the incident of breaking of glacier has come to the fore once again on Sunday. The water level of the Girthi river has risen due to the breaking of the glacier and the bridge connecting the border area has come under threat. However, the Disaster Operations Center says that glacier breaks are common in the region.

On Sunday, once again, glacier rupture has been reported in the Malari Sumna area of ​​Niti Valley region, due to which the bridge over the Girathi river, eight kilometers ahead of Malari, has come under threat. If this bridge is washed away, once again the people of the valley will be cut off from the headquarters.

It is noteworthy that on the evening of July 10, due to the breaking of the glacier in the Malari area of ​​Niti valley, the bridge connecting the border area near Jumma was washed out due to the increase in the water level of the river, due to which more than 15 villages of the area were affected. Contact is lost. Although a temporary bridge has been constructed here by the BRO on Friday, the movement of vehicles has been made, but due to the breaking of the glacier once again on Sunday, the water level of the Girthi river has increased and the bridge built there is in danger. Has gone.

Here, according to the Disaster Operation Center, the occurrence of glacier breakage is normal in the area. Glacier breaks have been reported, but there is no danger.