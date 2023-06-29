Uttarakhand: Gold-spewing Rama of Rawai Valley and the soil of Kamalsirai live separately in the markets

Uttarkashi, 29 June (Hindustan Times). This time in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, farmers are getting good prices due to the boom in tomatoes. This has made their faces blossom. The cultivators of Purola, Naugaon, Barkot of Khakar Rawai are very happy. Although tomatoes are usually sold at 30 to 40 kg in the season, but these days tomatoes are being sold at Rs 60-80 per kg.

Jagmohan Chand, president of the Yamuna Valley Fruit-Vegetable Producers Association, says that this time after the Corona period, with the increase in demand for tomatoes, the prices are also getting good. He said that the employees of Mother Dairy are themselves coming to Yamunotri Valley Naogaon to fix the price of tomatoes.

If we talk about the production of cash crops, then Rawai Valley holds its own identity not only in the state but also in the mandis of Delhi. Be it apples or pulses, red rice, tomatoes, peas and potatoes, this tomato, which was available at Rs 40 per kg till a week ago, is being sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg these days.

Due to the rise in the price of tomatoes this year, the faces of about 4-5 thousand farmers of Yamuna Valley of Uttarkashi have blossomed. The reason is that this time tomatoes are being sold from the farm itself at Rs.60 to 80 per kg whereas last year tomatoes were sold at Rs.8 to 10 per kg.

Often we used to read that Egypt is blessed with the Nile River, but no author has ever written that Rawai Valley is blessed with the Lotus River. Whenever you visit the valleys and valleys in the landscape of Uttarakhand, then you feel like building a house on this land.

The society of Rawai Valley has been based only on its agricultural system for years and is called Annadata not only of the entire Garhwal Mandal but also of many districts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Not only this, the red rice of this valley is exported to many countries around the world. Ramasirai can be called the upper area of ​​Purola Bazar and Kamalsirai the lower area. Apart from the Kedar Gad, which originates from the glaciers here, many small and big Gad-Gad are later called as Kamal Nadi. This river irrigates about 4600 hectares of land located on both ends of Rama Sirai and Kamal Sirai, running 30 km from its source, in which real gold in the form of grain grows.