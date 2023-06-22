Uttarakhand: Horrific accident in Pithoragarh’s Hokra, Bolero fell into ditch, nine died

Pithoragarh, 22 June (Hindustan). A horrific road accident took place on Thursday near Hokra in Talajohar area of ​​Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. In this, a Bolero fell into a ditch, in which nine people aboard have died while two people are missing. On information, the disaster management has started relief and rescue operations with the villagers. The State Disaster Management has issued a release giving information about the accident.

It is being told that this morning some people of Bageshwar were coming back to the village riding in a Bolero after worshiping in the temple. Meanwhile, his Bolero car fell into a ditch near Hokra in Pithoragarh, in which nine people have died, while two people are missing. There were a total of 11 people in the Bolero. It is not yet known what caused the accident. In this accident, the dead and missing people have not been identified. Disaster management said that the relief and rescue teams have started the work of finding the missing people with full force along with the removal of the dead bodies.