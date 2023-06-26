Uttarakhand: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert, warning of rain in mountainous and plain areas

Dehradun, 26 June (Hindustan). The Meteorological Department of the state has issued an orange alert for heavy rain. Heavy rain has been warned for the next four days in the plains along with the hilly districts.

According to the Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Bikram Singh, a warning of lightning and heavy rain has been issued in the hilly areas of the state on Monday. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of landslides in many places. A red alert for rain has been issued in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Bageshwar on June 27 and 28, while heavy rains may occur in all the districts of the state on June 29.

The Meteorological Department has warned that due to the rains, the water level of Ganga and Yamuna and Tons rivers have reached around the danger mark. Alaknanda and Mandakani rivers have also reached near the danger mark while river banks have been restricted. The director of the State Emergency Operation Center says that passengers should travel further after observing the weather conditions so that there is no damage.

In the report given by the State Emergency Operation Center till 11 am, it has been told that on Sunday, 10037 pilgrims have reached Badrinath, 2991 in Hemkund, 6940 in Kedarnath, 148 in Gomukh, 3827 in Yamunotri, a total of 28765 pilgrims have reached these holy places. Adding the serial number, 3178432 pilgrims have reached these holy places. Due to rain, the yatra has been stopped for two days.

Of the 19 highways in the state, two highways are closed. Similarly, 12 highways are closed in 346 rural routes, the work of opening them is underway.