Uttarakhand: Section 144 in Purola, Uttarkashi, ‘mahapanchayat’ against love-jihad was to be held today

By the district administration at Purola in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand Section 144 CrPC has been installed. The Uttarkashi district administration has refused permission for the proposed mahapanchayat in Purola regarding the alleged cases of love jihad. Let us tell you that Hindu organizations had made loud posters regarding the Mahapanchayat, due to which the police-administration took this step in view of the possibility of deteriorating the communal atmosphere.

Supreme Court refused to expedite hearing

Let us tell you that some organizations had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Mahapanchayat to be held in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on June 15 regarding the case of alleged Love Jihad and demanded an early hearing, on which the Supreme The court has refused. On the other hand, seeing the increasing communal tension, the Uttarakhand police administration, taking very strict steps, has not given permission for the mahapanchayat.

No one is allowed to disturb the law and order in the state- DGP

State DGP Ashok Kumar rejected the Mahapanchayat’s application and said that no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order in the state. However, this decision of the police administration has heated up the politics in the area. At the same time, the Supreme Court has refused to consider the petition related to the order to stop the Mahapanchayat.

What is the whole matter?

Let us tell you that on May 26, two men identified as Ubed Khan (24) and Jitendra Saini (23) allegedly attempted to kidnap a 14-year-old girl. The next day both were arrested. Right-wing groups called it a conspiracy of ‘love jihad’. On 29 May, a protest march in Purola turned violent when some agitators attacked Muslim shops. A similar protest was held on June 3 as well.

