Uttarakhand: Three killed and three missing in an accident on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway

Rishikesh, 09 July (Hindustan Times). 5 passengers were pulled out while 3 died in an accident on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in the early hours of Sunday under Muni ki Reti police station area. A campaign is on to find the remaining three missing passengers. There were a total of 11 passengers in this vehicle. A Max coming from Sonprayag to Rishikesh went uncontrolled near Malakunthi and fell into a deep gorge and entered the Ganges.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday when a huge boulder rolled down the hill and the Max vehicle driver lost control. After this the vehicle fell into the ditch and got immersed in the river Ganga. All the passengers were returning after traveling from Kedarnath and they are residents of different provinces. SDRF and Thana Muni’s Reti police team are conducting a search operation for the missing passengers.

Chowki Byasi, Thana Muni ki Reti received information that a Max bearing Uttarakhand number, which was coming from Sonprayag to Rishikesh, fell into the Ganges after falling into a deep gorge on the main road between Malakunthi bridge to Hotel Anand Kashi. Is. There were a total of 11 persons including the driver in this vehicle. On this the police force reached the spot along with Ritesh Shah, Station House Officer Inspector Muni and the SDRF team was called for help.

After this, five passengers were rescued from the deep ditch. All of them were injured. These passengers include Bijender (46) son Jagdish Pandey resident Badarpur Delhi, Akash (22) son Tej Singh, Pradeep Kumar (27) son Mahendra Singh resident Shahpur Punjab, Roshan Kumar (25) son Subodh resident Nalanda Bihar, Kalyani (25) wife Jarjana Ravi Ray, S/o Kumuma R/o 1-24 S, C, Street Road, Sika Kulam, Bodam Hyderabad. These injured have been sent to the government hospital.

Station in-charge Inspector Shah said that after interrogating the rescued passengers, information was received about the missing people that all the people in the vehicle belong to different states. Rescued passengers told that at eight o’clock on Saturday night all the people had boarded a Max vehicle from Sonprayag. In the morning, ahead of the Malakunthi bridge towards Gular, due to the sudden falling of stones due to rain from the mountain, his car went uncontrolled and fell directly into the river.

The missing passengers include Abhijeet Tyagi resident of Bhojpur Bhajan Garh Delhi, Atul Singh resident of Shivpuri Bihar, Akshay Kumar resident of Bihar, Saurabh Kumar, Kalyani wife Ravi Hyderabad, Max driver name address unknown. Out of these, Akshay’s son late Manoj Singh village Dungri Badbigha district Sikpura Bihar, Ravi and Saurabh have died. Their dead bodies have been recovered. Right now three people are being searched.