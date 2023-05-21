Uttarakhand: Weather will change again in mountainous areas from May 23, yellow and orange alert issued

Dehradun, May 21 (Hindustan). After two days, there is a possibility of change in the weather again in the mountainous areas in the state. For this, the Meteorological Department has also issued an alert. The department has issued a yellow and orange alert warning from 23 to 25 May.

During this, light to light rain, hailstorm and thunder accompanied by lightning accompanied by gusty winds have been expressed in the mountainous areas. However, weather will remain dry over rest of the places. Since Sunday morning, there was bright sunshine in most areas of the state amidst light clouds in Dehradun. Today the weather is expected to be normal.

According to the Meteorological Department, once again the weather may change in the state from May 23. On May 22, there is a possibility of very light rain and thundershowers at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli districts and hilly areas of Kumaon division of the state. On May 23, a yellow alert warning has been issued regarding light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning in some places of the state. On May 24 and 25, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at places in most districts of the state.

According to Bikram Singh, director of the Meteorological Centre, the hilly districts of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Almora may receive light rain till May 23. The weather is forecast to remain clear in other parts of the state. Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and gusty winds are expected on May 24 and 25 in the hilly areas of the state. In the next days, the temperature in the plains can reach up to 36 degrees. On May 23, 30 to 40 kmph, and on May 24 and 25, there is a possibility of rain, hailstorm in the hill districts of the state and strong winds of 50 to 60 to 70 kmph in the plains.