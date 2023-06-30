Uttarkashi started cracking after Joshimath in Uttarakhand, walls of 30 houses cracked

Dehradun : After Joshimath in Uttarakhand, cracks have started appearing in the villages of Uttarkashi. It is reported that the walls of houses in many villages of Uttarkashi have started cracking. It is being said in media reports that residents of Mastadi village of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand are in panic due to cracks in the walls of their houses. According to information received from media reports, after heavy rains in Uttarakhand, the land has started slipping, due to which cracks have started appearing in the walls of the houses.

The land has started slipping after the 1991 earthquake.

According to the report of the English newspaper ‘The Times of India’, in the case of cracks in the houses of Uttarkashi district, Satyanarayan Semwal, head of Mastadi village, told that in the year 1991 there was an earthquake in his village, since then the land of this area Slipping continuously. He told that fresh cracks have been seen in many houses of the village. We are worried that now don’t know what trouble will come.

Crack in 30 houses of Mastadi villages

Satyanarayan Semwal, head of Mastadi village, has appealed to the government that considering the seriousness of the matter, the government should take some action soon. He said that at least 30 houses in the village have developed cracks. He said that the government should make arrangements for the rehabilitation of the families living in these houses. On the other hand, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal told that a team of geologists will be sent to survey the affected areas. He said that necessary action will be taken on the advice of experts.

In 1997 itself, geologists had given advice after the survey

The Times of India report states that a team of geologists, after surveying the village in 1997, had advised immediate steps to be taken regarding the land sliding. However, the local people say that till date no effective steps have been taken towards solving this problem. The report says that apart from land sliding and cracks in the walls of houses, people living near the Alaknanda river between Narayanapuri and Tripkund temples are also facing the threat of landslides. Local people told that such a danger is looming due to the ongoing riverfront work under the Badrinath Master Plan.