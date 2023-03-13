Uusi Suomi: Russia has demonstrated readiness for any action in the Gulf of Finland

March 13 - BLiTZ. According to Finnish political scientist Mik Aaltol, the flight of a US B-52 bomber in the airspace over the territory of the Russian Federation's Gogland island in the Gulf of Finland, which belongs to the Russian Federation, may be a warning to counter-deterrence. This, according to Uusi Suomi, caused mixed opinions among military experts in Finland. According to the Finnish military, the island has no military-strategic significance for Russia, and therefore there is no threat to Finland either. Write about it InoSMI.

Some researchers believe that Russia is using Gogland as a refueling point and an additional helipad, which is not a threat to Finland, but indicates that Russia is ready for any action.

