March 10 - BLiTZ. The United States of America at this stage cannot impose sanctions on Russian uranium and ban its import into the country, as this would be a suicidal move for the industry. About this in an interview with RIA Novosti <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230310/uran-1856940939.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">declared</a> Alexander Uvarov, editor-in-chief of the nuclear power portal AtomInfo.ru.

The day before, on March 9, a group of senators of the US Congress came up with such an initiative.

According to Uvarov, even if the ban is formally introduced, it will turn out to be just a “propaganda fiction”: the measure will hit the economy of the industry so hard that it will immediately be “packed” into many exceptions and derogations in order to continue importing uranium from Russia.

The American nuclear industry is operating with zero profit and even in the red, Uvarov emphasized, so the increase in the cost of nuclear fuel due to sanctions will be the very straw that will break the camel’s back, which the United States is well aware of.

