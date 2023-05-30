UWW condemned the detention of the wrestlers. Threatens to suspend WFI if elections are not held

wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Wrestlers protesting against now the global governing body United World Wrestling (UWW) has received support. UWW has condemned the detention of the wrestlers. Along with it, instructions have been given to conduct the election of Wrestling Federation of India within 45 days. The UWW has also threatened to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India if the elections are not held. According to their new plan, the protesting wrestlers had reached Haridwar to throw their medals in the Ganges.

Wrestler agreed on Naresh Tikait’s persuasion

In Haridwar, after the persuasion of farmer leader Naresh Tikait, the wrestlers returned without immersing the medal in the Ganges. Expressing its disappointment over the lack of results in the probe into alleged sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, United World Wrestling has said that there should be a thorough and fair probe into the allegations.

Wrestlers Protest: Minor victim’s uncle came in front, said- Wrestlers are misleading our family

UWW may hold meeting with protesting wrestlers

The UWW said it would hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their status and safety and reaffirm support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns. The UWW said that the WFI elections should be held within a time limit of 45 days. Failure to do so may result in suspension of the federation by the UWW.

demanded fair investigation

The UWW further said in its statement that the events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for starting the protest march. The site where they were protesting for more than a month was also vacated by the authorities. The UWW strongly condemns the detention of the wrestlers and expresses dismay at the lack of results of the investigation so far.

Wrestlers were taken into custody on Sunday

The UWW has urged the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations. Let us tell you that on Sunday, when the wrestlers tried to march towards the new Parliament House, they were taken into custody by the Delhi Police. Police has also registered a complaint against the protesters.