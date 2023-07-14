Vacancy of teachers will come out soon in Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren instructed to speed up the recruitment process

Jharkhand News: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will review various departments from Friday, July 14 to July 26, 2023. In this series, a high-level review meeting of the schemes run by the Department of School Education and Literacy was held on Friday. During this, the CM said that the government is committed to provide better and quality education to the children of the state. Government schools are being strengthened in this connection. Along with providing infrastructure and basic facilities in schools, resources related to latest and modern techniques of teaching and learning are being made available.

Speed ​​up the appointment process of teachers

The Chief Minister told the officers to speed up the process of appointment of teachers on vacant posts in primary, secondary and plus-two schools, so that the schools are run in a better way. Department’s Secretary K Ravi Kumar told the Chief Minister that JSSC has issued requisition for appointment to the posts of Principal, Teacher and Laboratory Assistant in Plus-Two schools. The process of appointment to the posts of teachers and laboratory assistants is also going on for secondary schools, model schools and other categories of schools. At the same time, the process of restoration on 26 thousand posts of Assistant Professor will also start soon.

Activities for children in schools

He said that for the overall development of the children, apart from studies, activities like sports and music should go on continuously in the schools. There should be various competitions among the children so that they can showcase their talents. At the same time, ensure the arrangement of reading rooms in the districts so that the students get a better study environment. Along with all the basic facilities, there should also be a provision of WiFi.

Ensure that text books and uniforms are given to the children at the start of the session itself

The Chief Minister said that it should be ensured that the study materials and uniforms are made available to the students only at the time of commencement of the session. Said that the way the academic calendar is issued, in the same way its calendar should also be issued. In this, a time limit should be fixed for providing reading material, uniform, scholarship amount and benefits of other schemes among the children.

mapping of school buildings

He said that physical mapping of all government schools in the state should be done. Whatever school buildings are dilapidated, they should be repaired and quality should be taken full care of. Along with this, there should be maintenance of schools every three years.

School of Excellence and model schools should be reviewed from time to time

The CM said that the government has opened Schools of Excellence and Model Schools for the purpose. Its meaningful result should come out. He instructed the officers to inspect these schools from time to time and take stock of the arrangements here. In this sequence, communicate with students, parents and teachers and get information about education, maintenance and facilities available here. If any type of defect is found in it, then there should be a system for its quick disposal.

Residential school should be made for the disabled

He said that an action plan should be made to make a separate residential school for differently-abled students. Here, along with the education of the children, there should also be arrangements for sports, music, physical education, etc., so that the talents of the differently-abled children can be brought to the fore. He also said that for this, identify disabled children from all over the state and ensure their enrollment here.

tree plantation in the school premises

The Chief Minister asked the officers to also do the work of planting trees in the premises of government schools. For this, connect the Forest Department with you, so that the greenery will remain in the schools. Said that the way the children of Netarhat residential school do agriculture and horticulture along with their studies, similarly some government schools should also be selected and start a similar system for the students here, so that their skill development can take place.

Instructions were also given regarding Indira Gandhi Residential Girls School, Hazaribagh

He said that Indira Gandhi Residential Girls School, Hazaribagh is one of the best schools in the state. The result of the board here has been excellent since the beginning, the girls of the school have been registering their names in the merit list of the matriculation board every year. But, at present, it has come to the fore that the quality of education here is getting affected due to some reason. He asked the officials to go to this school and assess the entire system and remove any shortcomings, so that the excellence of this school remains intact as always.

His presence in the review meeting

In this review meeting, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Vandana Dadel, Secretary to Chief Minister Vinay Kumar Choubey, Secretary School Education and Literacy Department K Ravi Kumar, Director Jharkhand Education Project Kiran Kumari Passi, Director Secondary Education Sunil Kumar, Director of Primary Education Neha Arora and Additional Secretary Kumud Sahai were present.