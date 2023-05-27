Vacant posts will be restored in Patna’s Sakhi One Stop Center, land will be marked in Patna Sadar and Barh for construction

The meeting of the Management Committee of Sakhi One Stop Center was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, DM Co-Chairman, District Management Committee, Sakhi One Stop Center, Patna. In the meeting, the DM has instructed the officers to run regular campaigns in the entire district to prevent gender-based violence. He has asked the Additional Collector to mark the land in Patna Sadar and Barh subdivision and provide the details for One Stop Center. A committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Deputy Development Commissioner for the restoration of vacant posts in Sakhi One Stop Center. This committee will process the selection while ensuring transparency in the light of the departmental guidelines.

Center playing the role of one stop solution

The DM said that the center has been set up to provide assistance to women affected by violence at private and public places, within the family, in the community and at the workplace. Emergency assistance, counseling, medical and legal aid, FIR under one roof. Cooperation in registration, emergency shelter, cooperation in reporting etc. to women suffering from domestic violence. From January 2021 till now, a total of 1083 victimized women have been provided medical, legal, psychological, counseling and other help.

Instructions for conducting orientation workshop

The DM asked to organize an orientation workshop for the office bearers and personnel to prevent incidents of sexual harassment at the workplace. The internal committee related to this has to be kept active in all the blocks. To ensure dissemination of publicity materials related to girl child education and women empowerment in the entire district. District Program Officer (ICDS), Patna Co-Convenor One Stop Center Abha Prasad presented the agenda-wise report in the meeting.

were present in the meeting

DDC Tanay Sultania, Superintendent of Police Rural, Civil Surgeon, District Panchayat Raj Officer, District Program Officer ICDS, District Welfare Officer, Assistant Director Child Protection Unit, District Project Manager Women Development Corporation and other officers were present in the meeting.