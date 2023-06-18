Vadodara: 11500 forms were filled for admission in commerce in the financial year but only 5320 will get admission

The officials have decided to admit only 5320 students in FY B.Com course this year in the Faculty of Commerce of MS University. Whereas this time 11500 students have filled the form, so the situation is such that thousands of students are deprived of admission in commerce. Every year more than 7000 students are admitted by the faculty but this time the faculty and university administration have suddenly arbitrarily decided to reduce the number of students. Protests have also started among the students against this kind of autocracy.

During the BBA entrance exam on Sunday, the students’ union staged a sit-in and threatened to protest if the admission decision was not withdrawn by appearing before the faculty dean. The new academic year is going to start in the university, including the Faculty of Commerce, from Monday, the call of agitation is being heard in the faculty from the very first day itself.

On the other hand, the attitude of the faculty and university administration has remained stubborn for not giving admission to more than 5320 students. The attendance rule doesn’t apply in commerce, but the authorities are arguing that we don’t have the space to accommodate students.