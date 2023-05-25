Vadodara: 62.24% class 10 result, 1.3% higher than last year

Gujarat Board of Secondary Education Class 10 results were declared on Thursday, in which Vadodara got 62.24% result, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than last year. However, the overall result was also less due to the poor result of the rural areas of the district. According to the school principal and teachers, even though the result of Vadodara is one percent more this time, the overall result of the board has come down. The reason for this is that there has been a decrease of 13.45 percent in repeaters, 3.95 percent in private students and 0.56 percent in regular students.

The overall city-district result has seen a bigger drop than expected due to the poor result of Vadodara district. Vadodara has also seen a drop in the number of A-1 category students this year. Which is very less as compared to Rajkot, Surat and Ahmedabad. The Corona period has also affected the students appearing for the board exams.

Due to lack of regular classroom study, the foundation of maths and science has remained weak, on the other hand, due to excessive use of mobile, students have failed to prepare according to the paper style of the board. Less practice of reading and writing is also responsible.