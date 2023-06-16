Vadodara: A woman died after a wall collapsed due to stormy wind in Chikhodra Dhanyawi

Cyclone Biparjoy will continue to affect the state for 36 hours. The storm is causing rain and gusty winds. A wall of a building collapsed due to strong wind at Chikhodra Dhanyawi in Vadodara. A woman died by pressing under this wall. The woman who came to give fodder to the cattle died after being crushed by a falling wall. The fire brigade team pulled out the woman. However, the woman died before being taken to the hospital.

Three people were injured when a tree fell in Nagarwada area of ​​the city. A huge banyan tree fell due to sudden strong wind near the office of Municipal Corporation Ward No. 7. Three people were seriously injured by falling trees. Apart from this, a rickshaw and two two-wheelers were also damaged. The main road leading to Nagarwada was blocked due to falling trees. Fire brigade personnel immediately reached the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations. Along with this, the work of opening the road was done by cutting trees. On the other hand, the injured people allege that even after offering several times, no attention was paid to the tree by the administration despite its deteriorating condition.