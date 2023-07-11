Vadodara: After the completion of advance tax rebate scheme of the corporation, now the bill will start issuing

The advance tax rebate scheme, implemented by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation from May 6, was extended for one more month after it expired on June 5, ending on July 5. During two months, people have taken good advantage of this scheme. The corporation earned an income of 129.82 crore from this scheme and the people got a rebate of 8.55 crore. Now in 15 days after the completion of the rebate scheme, the corporation will start issuing bills to those people who have not taken advantage of the scheme. The rebate scheme provided a rebate of 10% to the advance tax payer for residential property and 5% for commercial property. Also, an additional rebate of 1% was given on online tax payment.

A total of 149816 people had paid tax of Rs 129.82 crore in the two months of the exemption scheme. Out of which 89930 people paid tax of 81.94 crores online. In lieu of which people got an exemption of 5.65 crore, while 59,886 people went to various ward offices of the corporation and paid tax of 47.87 crore offline and got 2.90 crore rebate. Thus, people have responded well to making tax payments online as it is more beneficial than offline. The Corporation received Rs 150.42 crore from the Rebate Scheme and received Rs 20.59 crore as arrears during these two months. A total of 8.20 lakh tax bills of the corporation are pending. Last year i.e. in the year 2022-23, the corporation’s tax revenue was expected to be Rs 520 crore, against which the income was Rs 600 crore.