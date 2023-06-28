Vadodara: After the divorce, the ex-husband created a fake account in the name of his wife and made the photo and video viral.

Such an incident has come to light that the ex-husband, who got divorced after love marriage, created a fake Instagram account in the name of the girl to defame her in the society and uploaded pictures and videos of the girl on it. Based on the complaint regarding the incident, the police took action to arrest the accused under Information Technology Amendment Act 66C.

The 22-year-old girl, living in Alkapuri area of ​​Vadodara and working in a private company, said in the complaint that she got divorced last year after love marriage with Samuel Kanubhai Parmar (Resident-Vankarwas, Anand) during the year 2021. Recently a photo video with my ex-husband Samuel Parmar has gone viral on Instagram ID. They created a fake account in my name and posted my pictures and videos to defame me in the society. Due to which the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station registered a complaint in this regard. Police investigation revealed that this fake account was created and used by her ex-husband Samuel Parmar.