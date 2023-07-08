Vadodara: BJP’s national president will come to Vadodara on July 10, will hold bike rally and election talks

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda will be on Gujarat tour on 10th. Will reach Vadodara via Panchmahal from Vadodara airport at around 1:00 pm. Along with the rally of BJP workers from the airport, the National President of BJP will interact with the city district BJP leaders at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Ajwa Road, regarding the upcoming 2024 elections.

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda will be on Gujarat tour on 10th. He will be given a grand welcome at Vadodara airport by all the people present including State Vice President Gordhan Zadaphia, city district BJP leaders.

BJP National President will leave for Panchmahal directly from Harni Airport. Where he will address the public meeting regarding the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After this return to Vadodara airport. From where the youth leaders of the city district BJP will reach the BJP National President JP Nadda at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hall on Ajwa Road with a huge bike rally. Where Vadodara BJP in-charge Gordhan Jadaphia, Mayor Nilesh Rathod, Vadodara BJP President Dr. Vijay Shah, MLA of Vadodara city district and city district BJP leaders will be present on this occasion.

BJP’s national president Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay will hold an election dialogue in the hall regarding the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Usually, on such occasions, a dialogue meeting is organized at the Vadodara Circuit House or BJP office. But this time for the first time a dialogue meeting was held at Laxminarayan Farm House. In such a situation, when BJP’s national president JP Nadda is coming on Gujarat tour on 10th, the election bugle will sound in the state regarding the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.